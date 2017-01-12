3,400-Year-Old Tombs with Unusual Rem...

3,400-Year-Old Tombs with Unusual Remains Discovered in Egypt

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: I4U Future Technology News

Researchers have recovered 12 tombs in the ancient quarried landscape of Al-Silsila that contain the remains of animals like cat, goats and even crocodiles Archeologists have unearthed a dozens of rock-cut tombs in ancient Egyptian site of Gebel el Silsila. The burial chambers date back to 3,500 years ago and likely belong to the people living in the reigns of Thutmose III and Amenhotep II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at I4U Future Technology News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 45 min EOKA 507,703
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Dec 30 Pharoan 7
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News "The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11) Aug '16 Muslim Hunter 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,477 • Total comments across all topics: 277,959,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC