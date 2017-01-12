3,400-Year-Old Tombs with Unusual Remains Discovered in Egypt
Researchers have recovered 12 tombs in the ancient quarried landscape of Al-Silsila that contain the remains of animals like cat, goats and even crocodiles Archeologists have unearthed a dozens of rock-cut tombs in ancient Egyptian site of Gebel el Silsila. The burial chambers date back to 3,500 years ago and likely belong to the people living in the reigns of Thutmose III and Amenhotep II.
