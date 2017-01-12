3,400-Year-Old Graveyard with Family Crypts Unearthed in Egypt
The remains of bones and artifacts were found inside one of the tombs unearthed at the site of Gebel el Silsila in southern Egypt. Part of a graveyard dating back around 3,400 years has been unearthed in southern Egypt at the site of Gebel el Silsila, Egypt's antiquities ministry has announced.
