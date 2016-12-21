Zubaida Tharwat passed away on 13 December.

Born January 13, 1949, Rateb appeared in more than sixty films since 1979, and was known for his duet with veteran Egyptian actor Adel Imam, appearing in more than 10 films together. Rateb received the Egyptian Radio and Television Union's award in 1999 for his role in "Om-Kalthom" TV series, depicting the renowned Egyptian music composer Mohamed El-Asabgy.

