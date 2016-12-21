Under Israeli pressure, UN vote on se...

Under Israeli pressure, UN vote on settlements postponed

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Under heavy Israeli pressure, Egypt on Thursday indefinitely postponed a planned U.N. vote on a proposed Security Council resolution that sought to condemn Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, diplomats and Western officials said, just a few hours before the vote was set to take place. The vote would have been one of the last opportunities for President Barack Obama to take a stand against Israeli settlement building after years of failed peace efforts, but doing so could re-ignite a dispute with a close ally in the waning days of his tenure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Jesus h Christ 505,903
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Nov 24 Normandie Kent 9,972
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News "The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11) Aug '16 Muslim Hunter 5
News On This Day: King Tut's Tomb Unsealed (Jan '13) Jul '16 Antonia 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,940

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC