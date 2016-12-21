Tough Egyptian economic conditions will improve in six months, says Sisi

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday that tough economic conditions in Egypt would improve in six months and called on businessmen and investors to help the government curb price increases. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi delivers a speech during the "Egypt's vision 2030" meeting on sustainable development in Cairo, Egypt, in this February 24, 2016 handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency.

