Thomas Cook extends holiday ban to Sharm el Sheikh into next summer
The travel operator, based in Lynch Wood, Peterborough, says the popular resort will not feature in its summer holiday programme next year. We have sadly decided we won't be able to offer any trips from the UK to Sharm next summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grantham Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Faith
|505,849
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Nov 24
|Normandie Kent
|9,972
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
|Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|"The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11)
|Aug '16
|Muslim Hunter
|5
|On This Day: King Tut's Tomb Unsealed (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Antonia
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC