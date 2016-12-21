'There are No Strangers Here' -- Saint Irenaeus a Key to Unity?

How can the early founding fathers of the church inform us as Christians in the 21st century, what stands at the centre of their theology, and how can we continue to envision a future of unity in the church? The questions were numerous as scholars, students and theologians met at the Anaphora Institute near Cairo, Egypt, to explore the theme of "Saint Irenaeus and Enlightened Humanity" on 14-16 December. Rector Thierry Magnin from Lyon Catholic University explains, "I believe the theology of Saint Iranaues is in many ways a common ground between eastern and western traditions of Christianity.

