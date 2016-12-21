Ten policemen in Egypt charged with t...

Ten policemen in Egypt charged with torturing man to death

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

CAIRO: Ten policemen in Egypt have been charged with torturing a man to death at a police station in Cairo in November, a judicial source and the victim's lawyer said on Sunday. Rights groups say police brutality is widespread in Egypt, enabled by a culture of impunity, and a string of incidents have triggered protests and riots in the past year.

