Seizing control: Recent plane hijacki...

Seizing control: Recent plane hijackings around the world

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: USA Today

Seizing control: Recent plane hijackings around the world Two hijackers seized control of a Libyan domestic flight Friday and diverted it to Malta before surrendering. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iogDTN EgyptAir plane hijacking suspect Seif Eddin Mustafa flashes the victory sign as he leaves a court in a police car after a remand hearing as authorities investigate him on charges including hijacking, illegal possession of explosives and abduction in the Cypriot coastal town of Larnaca Wednesday, March 30, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Jesus h Christ 505,903
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Nov 24 Normandie Kent 9,972
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News "The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11) Aug '16 Muslim Hunter 5
News On This Day: King Tut's Tomb Unsealed (Jan '13) Jul '16 Antonia 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,916 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,927

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC