Scarce Egyptian issues shine in recent Feldman sale
David Feldman's sale week in late fall in Geneva, Switzerland, included an "extremely rare multiple" of a block of eight of a 1951 Egyptian issue for the wedding of King Farouk and Queen Narriman. This imperf corner-margin block of eight sold for about $21,300.
