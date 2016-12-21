Scarce Egyptian issues shine in recen...

Scarce Egyptian issues shine in recent Feldman sale

Friday Dec 30

David Feldman's sale week in late fall in Geneva, Switzerland, included an "extremely rare multiple" of a block of eight of a 1951 Egyptian issue for the wedding of King Farouk and Queen Narriman. This imperf corner-margin block of eight sold for about $21,300.

Chicago, IL

