Post Reply

This tweet from President-elect Donald Trump directly implies his willingness to lean into the problem: And President-Elect Donald Trump is not alone carrying optimism: CAIRO - Egypt says its president received a call from President-elect Donald Trump in which they both agreed to give the incoming U.S. administration a chance to try and resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The call came hours after Egypt indefinitely postponed a U.N. vote on a Security Council resolution criticizing Israeli settlements following pressure from Israel and Trump, who had called on members to veto it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.