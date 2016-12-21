Netanyahu confidant: Anti-settlement ...

Netanyahu confidant: Anti-settlement Security Council resolution will embolden BDS

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Jerusalem Post

If the UN Security Council adopts an Egyptian-backed anti-settlement resolution on Thursday Israel will likely be faced with a rejuvenated boycott, sanctions and divestment effort around the world, Dore Gold said on Thursday. Gold, a former director-general of the Foreign Ministry and ambassador to the UN, said that Israel is struggling with hostile NGOs that want to advance the BDS agenda in Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Jesus h Christ 505,903
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Nov 24 Normandie Kent 9,972
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News "The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11) Aug '16 Muslim Hunter 5
News On This Day: King Tut's Tomb Unsealed (Jan '13) Jul '16 Antonia 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,916 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,929

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC