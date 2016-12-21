Namira is one of the most celebrated faces of modern Arabic music.
Egyptian composer, singer and guitarist Hamza Namira will make his London debut in a concert "Honesty meets Audacity" on Feb. 11. The concert will be held at London's Logan Hall. Namira is one of the most celebrated faces of modern Arabic music.
