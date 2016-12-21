Mysterious 'tomb of forgotten pharaoh' discovered in Egypt...
A 3,800-year-old ancient Egyptian mummy was discovered in the same location of Qubbet el-Hawa in Aswan earlier this year - who may turn out to be the legendary Lady Sattjeni Excited archaeologists are fervently digging for a forgotten pharaoh they believe to be buried in a new 'tomb' hidden behind a 4,200yr-old wall unearthed in Egypt. They claim to have found 'compelling evidence' of new tombs - potentially containing hitherto forgotten pharaohs - at Qubbet el-Hawa in Aswan.
