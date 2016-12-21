Mysterious 'tomb of forgotten pharaoh...

Mysterious 'tomb of forgotten pharaoh' discovered in Egypt...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Mirror.co.uk

A 3,800-year-old ancient Egyptian mummy was discovered in the same location of Qubbet el-Hawa in Aswan earlier this year - who may turn out to be the legendary Lady Sattjeni Excited archaeologists are fervently digging for a forgotten pharaoh they believe to be buried in a new 'tomb' hidden behind a 4,200yr-old wall unearthed in Egypt. They claim to have found 'compelling evidence' of new tombs - potentially containing hitherto forgotten pharaohs - at Qubbet el-Hawa in Aswan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 min Rudolpho Laspari 505,999
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Nov '16 Normandie Kent 9,972
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News "The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11) Aug '16 Muslim Hunter 5
News On This Day: King Tut's Tomb Unsealed (Jan '13) Jul '16 Antonia 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,381 • Total comments across all topics: 277,357,838

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC