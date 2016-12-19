Islamic State returnees constitute ne...

Islamic State returnees constitute new threat for Egypt

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: UPI

The Islamic State has imposed a new alarming reality and challenge on authorities in Egypt folA lowing the deadly bombA ing of a church in Cairo. By claiming responsibility for the Dec. 11 bombing of Saint Mark's Cathedral, the seat of Egypt's Orthodox Christian Church and home to the office of its spirA itual leader, Pope Tawadros II, IS is waging its war against Egypt diA rectly, not through its local branch, known as Sinai Province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min Faith 505,849
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Nov 24 Normandie Kent 9,972
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News "The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11) Aug '16 Muslim Hunter 5
News On This Day: King Tut's Tomb Unsealed (Jan '13) Jul '16 Antonia 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,220

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC