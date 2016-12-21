Girl's death takes Egypt church bombing toll to 26
A 10-year-old girl died Tuesday of wounds suffered in a Cairo church bombing this month, bringing the overall toll to 26 excluding the attacker, Egypt's health ministry said. Magy Magdy died at dawn from shrapnel wounds to the head following the suicide bombing on December 11 that was claimed by the Islamic State group, it said in a statement.
