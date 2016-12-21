Egyptian General Petroleum Corp seeks up to 178,000 tonnes gasoil
A female employee poses with a fuel pump at a petrol station in Cairo, Egypt, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany Egyptian General Petroleum Corp is seeking up to 178,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery in January, a tender document showed on Tuesday.
