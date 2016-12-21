Egyptian General Petroleum Corp seeks...

Egyptian General Petroleum Corp seeks up to 178,000 tonnes gasoil

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AME Info

A female employee poses with a fuel pump at a petrol station in Cairo, Egypt, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany Egyptian General Petroleum Corp is seeking up to 178,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery in January, a tender document showed on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AME Info.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min asfgv344 506,044
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Nov '16 Normandie Kent 9,972
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News "The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11) Aug '16 Muslim Hunter 5
News On This Day: King Tut's Tomb Unsealed (Jan '13) Jul '16 Antonia 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Earthquake
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,569 • Total comments across all topics: 277,373,500

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC