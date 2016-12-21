Egypt to hand over crash victims' rem...

Egypt to hand over crash victims' remains

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: ABC15.com

Egypt says it will release the remains of EgyptAir 804 plane crash victims nearly seven months after the plane plunged into the Mediterranean sea, killing 66 people. Prosecutor General Nabil Ahmed Sadeq has ordered the bodies to be handed to their respective families in coordination with foreign embassies, according to a statement from his office released Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min Faith 505,849
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Nov 24 Normandie Kent 9,972
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News "The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11) Aug '16 Muslim Hunter 5
News On This Day: King Tut's Tomb Unsealed (Jan '13) Jul '16 Antonia 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,226

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC