Egypt to hand over crash victims' remains
Egypt says it will release the remains of EgyptAir 804 plane crash victims nearly seven months after the plane plunged into the Mediterranean sea, killing 66 people. Prosecutor General Nabil Ahmed Sadeq has ordered the bodies to be handed to their respective families in coordination with foreign embassies, according to a statement from his office released Saturday.
