Egypt sentences two to life for Red S...

Egypt sentences two to life for Red Sea hotel attack

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Egypt Sunday sentenced to life two men linked to the Islamic State group for plotting an attack on a Red Sea resort hotel during which three tourists were hurt, a court official said The men armed with knives stormed the restaurant of the Bella Vista hotel in Hurghada last January as tourists were having dinner, slightly wounding an elderly Austrian couple and a Swedish tourist. No one claimed responsibility for the attack, during which police shot dead one of the assailants, Mohamad Hassan Mohamed Mahfouz, and wounded the other, Mohamed Magdy Abul Kheir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 min Faith Michigan 505,945
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Nov 24 Normandie Kent 9,972
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News "The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11) Aug '16 Muslim Hunter 5
News On This Day: King Tut's Tomb Unsealed (Jan '13) Jul '16 Antonia 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,664

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC