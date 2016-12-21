Egypt receives ancient stolen limestone relief

" The Ministry of Antiquities says Egypt's embassy in London has received a limestone relief that had been stolen from Queen Hatshepsut's temple in Luxor. Shaaban Abdel Gawad, general supervisor of the ministries antiquities repatriation department, in a statement that the ministry repatriated the relief in collaboration with the U.K.'s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the British Museum.

