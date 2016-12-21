Egypt lashes out at Ethiopia for asking it to stop its subversive actions
Anonymous Egyptian Foreign Ministry official called on Ethiopian government to stop what the Egyptians described as an active " provocation" by Ethiopia. A few weeks ago the Ethiopian government has officially request for the Egyptian government or some of its elements to stop supporting rebel and terrorist groups orchestrating anti-government propaganda against the people of Ethiopia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tigrai Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Dumb little girl ...
|506,457
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|Normandie Kent
|9,972
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
|Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|"The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11)
|Aug '16
|Muslim Hunter
|5
|On This Day: King Tut's Tomb Unsealed (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Antonia
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC