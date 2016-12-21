Egypt hands over remains of air crash...

Egypt hands over remains of air crash victims

Saturday Dec 31

Egypt began on Saturday handing over to their families the bodies of those who died when EgyptAir flight MS804 crashed into the Mediterranean in May with the loss of 66 passengers and crew, the state news agency MENA reported. The remains of crew members were handed over on Saturday, with the handover of Egyptian, French and other foreign passengers expected to begin on Sunday.

