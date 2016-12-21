Egypt hands over remains of air crash victims
Egypt began on Saturday handing over to their families the bodies of those who died when EgyptAir flight MS804 crashed into the Mediterranean in May with the loss of 66 passengers and crew, the state news agency MENA reported. The remains of crew members were handed over on Saturday, with the handover of Egyptian, French and other foreign passengers expected to begin on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|11 min
|Faith Michigan
|506,949
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Dec 30
|Pharoan
|7
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|Normandie Kent
|9,972
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
|Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|"The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11)
|Aug '16
|Muslim Hunter
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC