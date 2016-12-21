Egypt government was informed of murd...

Egypt government was informed of murdered Italian student's actions shortly before his death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

Egypt's Interior Ministry was informed that the Italian student Giulio Regeni had been asking "strange" questions concerning national security. The Egyptian Secret Services have once again been implicated in the suspicious death of Cambridge student Giulio Regeni, whose mutilated body was found in February on the outskirts of Cairo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 min Faith Michigan 506,681
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) 16 hr Pharoan 7
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Nov '16 Normandie Kent 9,972
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News "The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11) Aug '16 Muslim Hunter 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,820 • Total comments across all topics: 277,486,457

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC