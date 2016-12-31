Egypt begins handing over MS804 crash...

Egypt begins handing over MS804 crash victims' remains

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities on Saturday started handing the remains of those killed in the crash of EgyptAir flight 804 to their families, the airline said. The Airbus A320 had been flying from Paris to Cairo on May 19 when it crashed into the southeast Mediterranean killing all 66 on board, including 40 Egyptians and 15 French nationals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 min Faith Michigan 506,681
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) 16 hr Pharoan 7
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Nov '16 Normandie Kent 9,972
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News "The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11) Aug '16 Muslim Hunter 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,820 • Total comments across all topics: 277,486,442

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC