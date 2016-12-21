Coptic Christmas is saved: Attacked cathedral to be repaired in time for holiday
Egyptians attend a candle vigil on December 17, 2016 outside the Saint Peter and Saint Paul Coptic Orthodox Church in Cairo in memory of the people killed in a bomb attack on a Cairo church. The horrifying attack on the church that left dozens dead and injured 49 others did not manage to completely ruin Coptic Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Faith
|505,849
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Nov 24
|Normandie Kent
|9,972
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
|Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|"The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11)
|Aug '16
|Muslim Hunter
|5
|On This Day: King Tut's Tomb Unsealed (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Antonia
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC