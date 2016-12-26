Christians of the Orient: Egypt and the Future of the Copts
Hosni Mubarak had his first meeting with President George W Bush in Washington on 2 April. This was the usual time of year for the presidential visit to the United States, and the time of year for various groups of expatriate Copts to start noisy accusations of persecution of Egypt's Christian minority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Faith the trollin...
|506,280
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|Normandie Kent
|9,972
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
|Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|"The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11)
|Aug '16
|Muslim Hunter
|5
|On This Day: King Tut's Tomb Unsealed (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Antonia
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC