Child victim of Egypt church attack dies; death toll now 27

In this undated 2016 file photo, provided by Nermine Samir Abdu, mother of Maggie Momen, Maggie Momen attends an activity at a sports club, in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt's state news agency says the 10-year-old girl who was critically wounded in the suicide bombing at a Cairo church this month, has died of her wounds.

