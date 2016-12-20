Child victim of Egypt church attack d...

Child victim of Egypt church attack dies; death toll now 27

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Lethbridge Herald

In this undated 2016 file photo, provided by Nermine Samir Abdu, mother of Maggie Momen, Maggie Momen attends an activity at a sports club, in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt's state news agency says the 10-year-old girl who was critically wounded in the suicide bombing at a Cairo church this month, has died of her wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min Faith 505,849
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Nov 24 Normandie Kent 9,972
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News "The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11) Aug '16 Muslim Hunter 5
News On This Day: King Tut's Tomb Unsealed (Jan '13) Jul '16 Antonia 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,231

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC