Castello di Rivoli Museo d'Arte Contemporanea exhibits Wael Shawky retrospective
The retrospective of Wael Shawky , held at the Castello di Rivoli , presents a series of film works, sculptures, and new wooden high-reliefs inspired by the Crusades and narrated from an Arab rather than a European point of view. The artist transforms the space of the Manica Lunga, whose walls have been painted blue, into a spectacular stage design.
