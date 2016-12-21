Ball 670x305
Uganda's reigning league Champions KCCA FC will face Angola's Clube Desportivo 1 de Agosto in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League. This comes after the draws that were conducted today at CAF Headquarter in Cairo, Egypt.
