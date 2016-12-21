Analysis: Egypt's hasty retreat on its UN settlements resolution
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas in the Egyptian capital Cairo on November 8. Consistency was not Egypt's strong point in deliberations on the UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlement activity. But Cairo got through it with its relationship with the incoming Trump administration intact, and only short-term damage to its credibility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Faith the trollin...
|506,280
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|Normandie Kent
|9,972
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
|Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|"The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11)
|Aug '16
|Muslim Hunter
|5
|On This Day: King Tut's Tomb Unsealed (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Antonia
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC