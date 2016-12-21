A rather unusual item highlighted Stanley Gibbons auction in London
Stanley Gibbons held a sale of worldwide stamps and postal history on Nov. 24 in London. Bidding took place live, by mail and online .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Soon
|506,578
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|11 min
|Pharoan
|5
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|Normandie Kent
|9,972
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
|Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|"The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11)
|Aug '16
|Muslim Hunter
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC