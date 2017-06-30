Sri Lanka: Redefining modernity as alternative to extractivist Capitalism: Houtart in 2016

Francois Houtart who recently passed away, TamilNet publishes an interview recorded with him last year when 2016 Mu'l'livaaykkaal Remembrance was commemorated in Quito, Ecuador. In the interview, which centred on his experiences on Latin American discourses, Rev Houtart said: A'We need to redefine modernity, a modernity absorbed by the capitalist system, a mistake done by socialist countries of Europe and China, who have not redefined the definition of modernity and have thus taken to afflicting the peopleA'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TamilNet Newswire.