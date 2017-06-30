Magnitude-6.0 quake hits off coast

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Ecuador's coast on June 30, National Post reported. The U.S. Geological Survey said that the quake was centered about 30km northeast of Bahia de Caraquez, at a depth of about 7km.

