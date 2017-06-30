Huge Antarctic ice block poised to sn...

Huge Antarctic ice block poised to snap off

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Picture of a glacier on Antisana Volcano, 50km east of Quito, Ecuador, taken on June 29, 2017. At the foot of a rapidly melting glacier, several European Union ambassadors invited to the ascent by the French Development Research Institute under the slogan "Make the Planet Green Again", called to combat global warming, in a symbolically openly critical act towards the US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC