Huge Antarctic ice block poised to snap off

Picture of a glacier on Antisana Volcano, 50km east of Quito, Ecuador, taken on June 29, 2017. At the foot of a rapidly melting glacier, several European Union ambassadors invited to the ascent by the French Development Research Institute under the slogan "Make the Planet Green Again", called to combat global warming, in a symbolically openly critical act towards the US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

