Ecuador arrests 12 Mexicans for drug trafficking

Ecuador's prosecutor-general announced Sunday that 12 Mexican citizens had been arrested on charges of drug trafficking and financing the drug trade, the prosecutor-general's office said on its official Twitter account. The foreigners "were detained in three buildings with 103 kilograms of drugs and 72,000 dollars in an operation headed up by the prosecutor-general's office in Pichincha," a district around the capital of Quito, it was announced on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.