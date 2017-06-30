Colombia, ELN Rebels Move Peace Talks Toward Ceasefire

A graffiti, of rebel group Army Liberation National is seen at the entrance of the cemetery of El Palo, Cauca, Colombia, Feb. 10, 2016. Colombia's government and Marxist ELN rebels agreed to work toward a ceasefire, both sides said on Friday, a move that would improve security in the country where a peace accord with another guerrilla group led to its disarmament last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.