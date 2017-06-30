Colombia, ELN Rebels Move Peace Talks...

Colombia, ELN Rebels Move Peace Talks Toward Ceasefire

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: Voice of America

A graffiti, of rebel group Army Liberation National is seen at the entrance of the cemetery of El Palo, Cauca, Colombia, Feb. 10, 2016. Colombia's government and Marxist ELN rebels agreed to work toward a ceasefire, both sides said on Friday, a move that would improve security in the country where a peace accord with another guerrilla group led to its disarmament last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC