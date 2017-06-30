Colombia, ELN Rebels Move Peace Talks Toward Ceasefire
A graffiti, of rebel group Army Liberation National is seen at the entrance of the cemetery of El Palo, Cauca, Colombia, Feb. 10, 2016. Colombia's government and Marxist ELN rebels agreed to work toward a ceasefire, both sides said on Friday, a move that would improve security in the country where a peace accord with another guerrilla group led to its disarmament last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15)
|May '16
|Julian
|2
|Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|1
|The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|connectin dots
|1
|How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC