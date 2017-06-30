UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off...

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Ecuador coast, damage limited

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Reuters

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck just off the coast of central Ecuador on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, though the government said damage was limited and only five people suffered minor injuries. The government's ECU 911 safety service said there were no major incidents and a tsunami had been ruled out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Ferguson
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,475 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC