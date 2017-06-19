U.K. a wants a way outa of Julian Assange deadlock, Ecuador says
Britain wishes to resolve the international impasse surrounding WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange more than five years after he sought asylum inside Ecuador's embassy in London, Quito's foreign minister said Thursday, potentially paving the way for his safe passage to South America. "The United Kingdom wants a way out but evidently that is in the hands of the U.K. justice system, they have their procedures, their ways," Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa told reporters Thursday regarding the dispute surrounding Mr. Assange, Reuters reported .
