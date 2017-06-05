Sri Lanka: Franc&#807;ois Houtart passes away in Ecuador

Sri Lanka: François Houtart passes away in Ecuador
Fr Houtart was one of the first world intellectuals to recognise the genocide on Eezham Tamils after the 2009 onslaught on Vanni. He chaired the PeopleA's Tribunal on Sri Lanka, which was held in Dublin in 2010.
