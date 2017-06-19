Saving Ecuador's Cerro Blanco

Saving Ecuador's Cerro Blanco

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Al Jazeera

On the outskirts of Ecuador 's port city of Guayaquil lies the Cerro Blanco reserve, one of the last remaining dry forests in the country. Dry forests are named as such due to the ability of the vegetation to survive long periods without rain, using natural water conservation methods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC