Quake Hits Coastal Ecuador Amid Rebuilding Efforts

3 hrs ago

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook coastal Ecuador on Friday, just hours after President Lenin Moreno toured areas recovering from last year's devastating quake, China's Xinhua news agency reported. There were no reports of casualties or material damage from the seism that hit Jama, in Manabi province, at 5:29 p.m. local time .

Chicago, IL

