Massena Rotary Club takes part in international service project

Wednesday Jun 7

The Massena Rotary Club recently collaborated with several other clubs in District 7040 for an international service project at the Working Families Center in Quito, Ecuador. Rotarians from Massena, Chateaugay and Malone in New York state and Pembroke and Petawawa in Ontario together contributed $8,450 in order to receive a matching grant from the district to fund the total project cost of $16,900.

Chicago, IL

