Mark Mulville - Ecuador for Profile Racing
Mark Mulville is sort of an expert at traveling to Ecuador, for his third trip he made sure to have his phone ready to document all of the happenings that the country had to offer. This video is full of some awesome imagery that really shows what the country of Ecuador is all about but it also has a bunch of footage of Jeff K, Mike Hinkens, Dan Kruk and Mark Mulville himself shredding a few different skateparks and street spots.
