Galapagos' R&D Update 2017: Rapidly A...

Galapagos' R&D Update 2017: Rapidly Advancing Our Product Candidates

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BioSpace

Start of regulatory process next month, patient study with first triple combo expected to begin in Q4 '17 in Europe Webcast from NY at 14.00 CET/8AM ET tomorrow via www.glpg.com, +32 2 404 0659, code 8093710 Mechelen, Belgium; 20 June 2017; 7.30 CET, regulated information - Galapagos NV announces progress made in its R&D strategy and portfolio at its Annual R&D Update on 20 June at 8 AM EDT at the Yale Club in New York City. "I am emboldened by the execution of our strategy by the Galapagos teams that has resulted in great opportunities for our company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC