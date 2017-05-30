Galapagos bird's evolution could aid ...

Galapagos bird's evolution could aid study of bone disease

The Japan Times

A bird in the Galapagos Islands, known as a cormorant, lost its ability to fly over time due to genetic changes that mirror bone disease in humans, researchers said Thursday. These DNA changes transpired over the course of 2 million years, affecting an iconic bird that caught scientist Charles Darwin's attention in the 1830s, said the study in the journal Science.

Chicago, IL

