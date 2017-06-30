Ecuadorian meal, talk set for July 13

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Herald Gazette

Penobscot Language School, 28 Gay St., continues its Cultural Cuisine series by offering an authentic Ecuadorian meal followed by a talk Thursday, July 13, starting at at 6 p.m. The meal will be prepared by English Immersion student Veronica GuajA n-SA nchez, together with local foodie Louise McLellan-Ruf. On the menu are shrimp ceviche, quinoa and cheese soup, llapingachos, flan with caramel sauce and beverage.

Chicago, IL

