Ecuadorian meal, talk set for July 13

Penobscot Language School, 28 Gay St., continues its Cultural Cuisine series by offering an authentic Ecuadorian meal followed by a talk Thursday, July 13, starting at at 6 p.m. The meal will be prepared by English Immersion student Veronica GuajA n-SA nchez, together with local foodie Louise McLellan-Ruf. On the menu are shrimp ceviche, quinoa and cheese soup, llapingachos, flan with caramel sauce and beverage.

