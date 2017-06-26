Dive Into Lifelong Learning at CSU Ch...

Dive Into Lifelong Learning at CSU Channel Islands

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Noozhawk

Students who sign up for the June 22 class Under the Sea: The Nautilus Exploration through CSU Channel Islands Osher Lifelong Learning Institute may get a chance to watch live video of a dive aboard the Nautilus. The Nautilus is an Exploration Vessel piloted by Robert Ballard, who is best known for his historic discoveries of hydrothermal vents, the sunken R.M.S. Titanic, the German battleship Bismarck and more than 150 deep-sea expeditions.

