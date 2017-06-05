Debt Dialogue: May 2017 - Follow-up: ...

Debt Dialogue: May 2017 - Follow-up: Second Circuit Affirms Dismissal of Action on Ecuador Debt Based on Expansive No-Action Clause The January 2017 issue of Debt Dialogue reported on a decision rendered in federal court for the Southern District of New York, Penades v. The Republic of Ecuador , on the application of a no-action clause found in an indenture governing sovereign debt of Ecuador.

