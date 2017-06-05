Colombia's Rebels Call For Ceasefire Amid Violence
A delegation from Colombia's guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army , insisted Thursday that it wanted a "bilateral ceasefire" with the government, as violence flared up in the northwestern Choco region. The ELN is currently engaged in peace talks with the Colombian government in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito.
