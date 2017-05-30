Bringing the Galapagos tortoise back from the dead
In the mid-19th century, a species of giant tortoise unique to Floreana Island in the Galapagos was thought to have become extinct. A captive breeding programme has now started with 23 tortoises housed on Santa Cruz Island, California, with the aim of soon returning the animals to their home on Floreana Island.
